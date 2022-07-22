Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The NutriBullet lawsuit was filed by Abria M., a 29-year-old woman from Lansing, Illinois, who claims that she was seriously injured by a NutriBullet 900 series blender (Model Number NB-201) in July 2020.

According to the lawsuit, her injuries were caused by the NutriBullet blender’s plastic cup “explosively separating from the blade base,” which ejected the scalding-hot contents onto her body.

NutriBullet blenders have three components: a powered base unit containing a high-speed motor, a plastic cup that holds ingredients to be blended, and a plastic lid with blades that screws into the cup.

Once the lid is screwed into the cup and placed on the base, a user presses down on the cup to power the blades, which rapidly blend up the ingredients.

The problem is that the high-speed blades can cause the temperature to rise in the cup, according to the lawsuit: “The temperature can get so hot tat the pressure inside the cup forces the cup to separate from the blade while the blender is still running. This can cause the hot contents of the cup to explosively project outward without warning.”

She claims that in a “short amount of time, the fast-spinning blades can unexpectedly heat up its contents, such that if the blender explodes, the user is at risk of severe burns and injuries.”

She also claims that the manufacturer knows about the problem and has failed to issue a recall or warning to consumer.

The lawsuit summarizes the facts from 83 other NutriBullet Lawsuits involving severe lacerations and burn injuries, as well as a class action lawsuit in California and 15 complaints to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The NutriBullet Lawsuit was filed against Capital Brands LLC and Nutribullet LLC on July 21, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Eastern Division) — Case Number 1:22-cv-03218.