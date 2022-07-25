Natural Grocers Organic Amaranth Grain Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets Inc. has recalled bags of Natural Grocers® 1-pound Organic Amaranth Grain that may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

No illnesses were reported, but people who are infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The recall was issued after the supplier reported that specific lots of Organic Amaranth Gran tested positive for Salmonella.

The product was packaged in clear plastic bags weighing 1-pound. Only packages bearing the following pack dates are being recalled at this time: 22-102, 22-103, 22-130, and 22-194.

It was distributed to Natural Grocers’ stores in 20 states, including Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to return the product to the store where it was purchased for a credit or a refund.

Source: Natural Grocers® Issues Voluntary Recall on Organic Amaranth Grain Due to Potential Presence of Salmonella

