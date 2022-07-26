JUST Egg Spring Greens Recalled for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Eat Just Inc. recalled certain JUST Egg Chopped Spring Greens products due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

JUST Eggs are a vegan food that mimic real liquid eggs, but actually contain only plant-based ingredients, such as mung bean protein, water, oil, spices, and thickeners.

The recall only includes JUST Egg Spring Green Flavor in 12-ounce pouches with 3 use-by dates and lot codes:

USE BY JUN 10 2023 – Lot 1612

USE BY JUN 29 2023 – Lot 1802

USE BY JUN 30 2023 – Lot 1812

JUST Egg Spring Greens were distributed to “a limited number of retail stores” in 5 states, including Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was announced “out of an abundance of caution” after another lot that shared ingredients with the recalled lot tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the recall.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious food poisoning. The symptoms and complications can include a high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, pregnancy complications, meningitis, bloodstream infections, and even death.



Source: Eat Just, Inc. Recalls Just Egg Chopped Spring Greens Because of Possible Health Risk

