A hunter from South Carolina has filed a lawsuit accusing Dicks Sporting Goods and Primal Vantage of selling him a defective tree stand at a Field & Stream store.

The lawsuit was filed by James R., a man who said he fell from a defective Stream Stealth Climber Tree Stand (HEH01293) on October 6, 2021, which caused him to severely break both of his ankles.

He claims he was wearing the safety harness supplied with the tree stand, but a strap “failed under load allowing him to fall to the ground,” according to the lawsuit.

He had also secured a cable-locking mechanism, but his foot hit a quick pin that opened the cable-locking mechanism and allowed the foot platform to fall.

His lawyers claim that “due to both the cable locking mechanism and safety harness failing, Mr. Rowedder fell from a height of or about twenty-four feet, resulting in his severely breaking both of his ankles.”

The lawsuit was filed against Dick’s Sporting Goods, which sold the tree stand through its Field & Stream store in North Charleston, South Carolina. The tree stand was made by Primal Vantage Company Inc.

The tree stand lawsuit was filed on July 22, 2022 in the Court of Common Pleas for the State of South Carolina (Berkeley County) — Case Number 2:22-cv-02371.

