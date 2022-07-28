Nearly 100,000 Avalanche Transceivers Recalled for Failure Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Black Diamond has recalled thousands of avalanche transceivers that may fail to work in an emergency.

The recalled transceivers may not switch from SEND mode into SEARCH mode.

“If this were to occur, the device would not be able to locate a skier in an avalanche, which could result in severe bodily harm or death if the skier is buried under snow,” the recall warns.

Black Diamond has received 26 reports of the search mode on the transceiver not working properly. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Black Diamond recalled about 76,300 units in the U.S., plus another 21,300 sold in Canada. More than half of them were previously recalled in April 2021 after dozens of incidents and 1 death.

The current recall involves the following transceivers:

PIEPS Micro BT Button

PIEPS Micro BT Race

PIEPS Micro BT Sensor

PIEPS Powder BT

PIEPS Pro BT

PIEPS DSP Pro/Sport

PIEPS DSP Ice

Black Diamond Recon BT

Black Diamond Guide BT

They were sold at Liberty Mountain, Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at www.backcountry.com from January 2013 through April 2022 for between $300 and $450.

Black Diamond is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled transceivers and perform a safety check to verify if the device can switch into Search Mode by following instructions on the website.

