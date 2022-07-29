Dole and Walmart Salads Recalled for Toxic Nightshade Mix-Up

Share
Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. has recalled a variety of Spring Mix salads from Walmart and other stores because they may contain hairy nightshade, according to an FDA Enforcement Report.

The recall involves Simply Nature® Organic Spring Mix and Walmart’s Marketside® Spring Mix that were distributed in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee.

The recall specifically involves the following salads, which were sold in bags and plastic clamshell containers:

  • 11 oz. Marketside Spring Mix: W167011 with BIUB: 6/30/2022
  • 5 oz. Marketside Spring Mix: W16709A and W16709B with BIUB: 6/29/2022
  • 16 oz. Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix: W167011 with BIUB: 6/30/2022
  • 16 oz. Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix: W168011 with BIUB: 7/01/2022

Hairy nightshade is a plant that contains chemicals that can be toxic to humans, according to the Colorado State University Guide to Poisonous Plants. The website lists some symptoms of nightshade poisoning, which may include:

  • Gastrointestinal: Excess salivation, colic, diarrhea
  • Musculoskeletal: Muscle tremors and weakness
  • Cardiovascular: Slow heart rate, decreased cardiac output, shock, coma, and death
  • Respiratory: Labored breathing
  • Nervous: Depression, drowsiness, muscle tremors, incoordination.
  • Renal: Kidney failure.
  • Ocular: Dilated pupils

