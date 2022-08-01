Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The protein shake maker Lyons Magnus has recalled dozens of protein shakes and coffee products that may be contaminated with bacteria.

The recall affects products that were sold under 11 brand-names, including:

Aloha Plant-Based Protein

Glucerna Original (sold only at Costco, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Sam’s Club)

Sysco Imperial Med Plus & Thickened Dairy Drink

Intelligentsia Cold Coffee & Oat Latte

Kate Farms Pediatric Standard

Lyons Barista Style Non-Dairy Beverage

Lyons Ready Care

MRE Protein Shake

Oatly Oat-Milk Barista Edition (Food Service)

Pirq Plant Protein

Premier Protein

Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee

The products may contain Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that can live in very dry foods, such as powdered infant formula and powdered milk. It has also been found in sewer water.

The bacteria poses a particular risk to infants and people with vulnerable immune systems, according to the CDC.

In February 2022, a recall was issued for powdered baby formula due to a deadly outbreak of Cronobacter infections.

Lyons Magnus said there have been no reports of people getting sick or dying, but the “common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.”

Consumers who have any of the recalled products should throw them out or return them to the store for a full refund. For more information, call Lyons Recall Support Center anytime, 800-627-0557.

Source: Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination

