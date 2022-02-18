Baby Formula Recalled After Deadly Infection Outbreak

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Abbott Laboratories has recalled Similac, Alimentum and EleCare baby formulas from a facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after a deadly outbreak of Salmonella and Cronobacter infections.

There were four complaints of babies who had to be hospitalized after they were fed the formula and infected with two types of bacteria — Salmonella Newport and Cronobacter sakazakii.

One baby died after being infected with Cronobacter, according to the FDA Safety Warning.

Abbott Laboratories also found bacteria in their facility: “During testing in our Sturgis, Mich., facility, we found evidence of Cronobacter sakazakii in the plant in non-product contact areas. We found no evidence of Salmonella Newport. This investigation is ongoing.”

The recall involves all powder baby formula manufactured in this facility with an expiration of April 1, 2022 or later.

The recalled products have a multi-digit code on the bottom of the container (see image below) that starts with the first two digits 22 through 37. The code also contains K8, SH, or Z2.

Baby formulas manufactured at the Sturgis facility were sold nationwide in the U.S. and likely exported to other countries as well.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections, including meningitis (inflammation of the brain and spine), sepsis (bloodstream infection), necrotizing enterocolitis (intestinal infection), and other deadly complications.

Source: FDA Warns Consumers Not to Use Certain Powdered Infant Formula Produced in Abbott Nutrition’s Facility in Sturgis, Michigan

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation