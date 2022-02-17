Brut, Sure Deodorant Sprays Recalled for Toxic Benzene

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Brut® and Sure® aerosol spray deodorant/antiperspirants have been recalled due to contamination with benzene, a toxic chemical that can cause cancer.

“Benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products,” the manufacturer said, but they found that “unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.”

The recall involves all products with expiration dates before August 2023, including:

Brut® Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol (4-oz and 6-oz)

Brut® Classic Deodorant Aerosol (154-g and 10-oz)

Sure® Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol (6-oz)

Sure® Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol (6-oz)

No adverse events were reported, but the manufacturer warns: “Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.”

The products join a growing list of other consumer products packaged in aerosol spray-cans that have been recalled due to benzene contamination, including Old Spice and Secret deodorant sprays, spray sunscreen, anti-fungal foot sprays, and dry shampoo.

For more information, consumers can contact TCP HOT Acquisition LLC (doing business as HRB Brands) by calling 1-866-615-0976 Monday to Friday from 8:30am–5pm (PT).

Source: TCP HOT Acquisition LLC dba HRB Brands Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Sure and Brut Aerosol Sprays Due to the Presence of Benzene