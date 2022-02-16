Valco Baby Recalls Double Baby Strollers For Defective Wheel

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Valco Baby has recalled about 1,290 Valco Baby Snap Duo Trend Strollers because the front wheel can break off.

There is a risk that the broken front wheel will cause the strollers to fall unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.

No injuries were reported, but Valco Baby said there were 207 reports of front wheels cracking or breaking.

The recall involves strollers with order numbers 7884, 7885 or 7886 and model numbers N9938, N9939, N9872 or N0001.

They were sold at juvenile product stores nationwide and online at www.albeebaby.com, amazon.com, www.pishposhbaby.com from February 2020 through October 2020 for about $700.

For more information, call Valco Baby at 800-610-7850 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or anytime online at www.valcobaby.com/recall.

Source: Valco Baby Recalls Snap Duo Trend Strollers Due to Fall Hazard