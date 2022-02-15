Ping Pong Tables from Target Recalled for Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Escalade Sports has issued a recall for the Avenger Ping Pong Table from Target because it can collapse when consumers lean up against it.

The recall was announced after 78 reports of the tables collapsing, including 4 reports of people who suffered minor injuries, such as scratches and bruises.

They were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from September 2021 to November 2021 for between $100 and $170.

Escalade Sports is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled tennis tables and contact the company for a free repair kit and installation instructions or a full refund.

For more information, consumers can call Escalade Sports at 866-556-2755 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or visit online at www.escaladesports.com/pages/recalls.

Source: Escalade Sports Recalls Tennis Tables Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target