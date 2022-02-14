Nearly 500,000 Harbor Freight Roller Seats Recalled for Fall Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Harbor Freight Tools has recalled about 478,800 Pittsburgh Automotive® Pneumatic Roller Seats due to a fall hazard.

The problem is that the connection from the seat to the seat post can break, posing a fall hazard.

Harbor Freight Tools issued the recall after receiving 96 reports of the seat weld breaking, including 10 reports of people who fell and suffered minor injuries, including bruises from falling off the seat.

The seats were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online at www.harborfreight.com from July 2014 through September 2021 for about $30.

The recall only involves seats with Item #61896 (UPC 792363618960), Item #46319 (UPC 193175340764), or Item #63456 (UPC 792363634564).

For more information, consumers can call Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or email at recall@harborfreight.com.

Source: Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Seats Due to Fall Hazard