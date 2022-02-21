WORX Electric Pressure Washers Recalled After Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Positec USA has announced a recall for about 17,630 WORX® Electric Pressure Washers after several people suffered injuries.

The problem is that the “sprayer hose can separate from the spray wand during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user or passersby,” according to the recall notice.

There were 61 reports of the spray hose and wand separating, including 4 people who suffered cuts, bruises or other injuries.

Te recall involves WORX® 13-Amp 1900-PSI Electric Pressure Washers with model number WG606.

The pressure washers are labeled with serial number ranges from 20210200078905 to 20210200096490 and from 20210200097286 to 20210200097881.

They were sold nationwide at Menards and other hardware stores from April 2021 through November 2021 for about $180.

Positec is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact the company for instructions on returning the spray wand for a free replacement.

For more information, consumers can call Positec USA toll-free at 855-444-2833 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at pressurewasherrecall@worx.com, or online at www.worx.com/wg606-product-recall.

Source: Positec USA Recalls WORX Electric Pressure Washers Due to Impact Injury Hazard