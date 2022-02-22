Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Abbott Laboratories on behalf of a baby girl who developed gastrointestinal problems and feeding difficulties after he was fed a recalled Similac® Alimentum® formula.

The lawsuit was filed in Florida by Luis Alfredo S., the father of “A.S.,” who claims that she was injured by contaminated infant formula.

According to the lawsuit, he purchased contaminated Alimentum formula from CVS on January 30, 2022 and fed it to his daughter.

By February 8, he claims that she had developed “diarrhea, abdominal pain, severe diaper rash with blisters and blood, dehydration, sleeplessness, and other pain and injuries.” Furthermore, he claims that she still suffers from gastrointestinal issues.

The lawsuit was filed just 1 day after Abbott Laboratories recalled Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formula manufactured at a facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after a deadly outbreak of infections with bacteria, including Cronobacter and Salmonella.

The FDA is currently investigating at least 3 confirmed illnesses and 1 death that may be linked to the contaminated infant formula.

The lawsuit is seeking class action status to pursue compensation for A.S. and all other babies who were fed the recalled formula, alleging that Abbott failed to take adequate steps to make sure the formula was safe and free from dangerous bacteria.

The class action lawsuit was filed on February 18, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Miami — Case Number 1:22-cv-20506.

