Custard Apple Pulp Recalled After Salmonella Outbreak

Vadilal Industries has recalled two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp after an outbreak of Salmonella illnesses.

According to the FDA, there was a single complaint that reported 5 Salmonella illnesses. Further testing revealed that a sample of Custard Apple Pulp tested positive for Salmonella.

Vadilal Quick Treat Custard Apple Pulp was sold in1-kg or 32.27-oz. bags. The recalled products are labeled with Batch / Lot Code KWHO or KRQO, Product Code FPEP44302, UPC 8901777282168, and Best Before September 2023.

Vadilal is asking consumers to return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Infections with Salmonella can causeaa fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infections can result in severe complications, including arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

For more information, call Vadilal Industries at +1 732-333-1209 Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (EST).

Source: Vadilal Industries (USA) Recalls “Custard Apple Pulp” Because of Possible Health Risk

