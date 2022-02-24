Anecdote Candles Sold at Anthropologie Recalled for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Anecdote Candles has issued a recall for about 19,380 Anecdote Autumn Glass Candles after reports of the candles flaming up or breaking.

The double-wick candles can achieve higher than usual flames, which can cause the glass container to break apart. The problem poses fire and laceration hazards, according to the recall.

Anthropologie said it has received 9 reports of the candles flaming up, cracking or breaking apart while in use, resulting in minor property damage. No injuries were reported.

This recalled candles were sold in the scents ‘Fireside Chats’ (Blue SKU 0063344923) ‘Weekend Getaway’ (Green SKU 0063344980) ‘Sweater Weather’ (Pink SKU 0063344949) and ‘Fall Feels’ (Orange SKU 0063344964).

They were sold at Anthropologie stores nationwide and online at www.anthropologie.com from July 2021 through December 2021 for about $32.

Anthropologie is asking consumers to immediately stop using the candle and return it to an Anthropologie store for a full refund.

Source: Anecdote Candles Recalls Double-Wick Autumn Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Anthropologie