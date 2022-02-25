Farberware Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in Michigan

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed by a woman from Detroit, Michigan, who claims that she suffered “serious and substantial bodily injuries” when the lid exploded off her Farberware Pressure Cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Lasheone G., a woman who alleges that she purchased a defective Farberware 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker (Model WM-CSS6004W).

On January 19, 2019, she claims that she was burned as a result of the “pressure cooker’s lid suddenly and unexpectedly exploding off the pressure cooker’s pot.”

The incident allowed “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker and onto [her body],” the lawsuit claims.

She claims that she suffered 1st-degree and 2nd-degree burns to her abdomen, breasts and lower extremities, which required medical treatment.

She also accuses Farberware of falsely advertising the pressure cooker’s safety features. For example, the product was advertised to have a “large locking lid to prevent the cooker from opening while pressurized,” according to the lawsuit.

The Farberware Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed against Farberware Licensing Company LLC (doing business as Farberware Cookware) on January 13, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Detroit Division) — Case Number 2:22-cv-10082-SJM-JJCG.

