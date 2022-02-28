Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On February 28, Abbott voluntarily recalled one additional lot of Similac PM 60/40 (Lot # 27032K80 (can) / Lot # 27032K800 (case)) manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan, due to a risk of deadly infections.

The recall was issued after Abbott learned of the death of an infant who tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii who was fed Similac PM 60/40 from this lot.

Abbott said, “This case is under investigation, and at this time the cause of the infant’s Cronobacter sakazakii infection has not been determined. We want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family.”

Abbott previously issued a massive recall for powdered baby formula on February 17, including Similac®, Alimentum® and EleCare®.

The recalls were issued after 4 consumer complaints of babies who were infected with Salmonella or Cronobacter after being fed the formula. During testing in the facility in Sturgis, Michigan, Abbott found evidence of Cronobacter inside the facility.

Abbott is warning parents to seek emergency medical care if your infant is experiencing symptoms related to Cronobacter or Salmonella infection, such as poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal movements, lethargy, rash, or blood in the urine or stool.

Source: Similac RECALL NOTICE : U.S. / PUERTO RICO

