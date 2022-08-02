Banana Boat Recalls Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray for Toxic Benzene

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray (SPF 30) have been recalled because they may contain benzene.

The recall involves 6-oz. spray containers of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 with three lot codes (located on the bottom of the can):

Lot Code 20016AF — Expiration December 2022

Lot Code 20084BF — Expiration February 2023

Lot Code 21139AF — April 2024

Benzene is a toxic chemical that is linked to cancer in people. It is not an ingredient that is added to spray sunscreen, but rather an impurity in the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

The manufacturer said that an internal review found “trace levels of benzene” in samples of the product.

The health risk appears to be low. “Daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” according to the recall.

Even so, the company warns: “Exposure to benzene can … potentially can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening.”

Banana Boat said it will offer reimbursement for consumers who bought a product marked with one of the recalled lot codes above.

Source: Edgewell Personal Care Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Due to the Presence of Benzene