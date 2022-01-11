Polaris Recalls 1,100 Youth ATVs for Fire Hazards

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On January 6, Polaris Industries of Medina, Minnesota, recalled about 1,100 model-year 2022 Outlaw 110 EFI Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) due to a fire hazard.

The problem is that the inner layer of the fuel line can leak, posing a fire hazard, according to the recall notice.

No fires or injuries were reported, but Polaris said it had received two reports of fuel leaks.

Polaris is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair, including the installation of a new fuel line.

For more information, call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Source: Polaris Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)