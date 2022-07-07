RIO Swinging Hammock Chairs Recalled After 24 Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

ShelterLogic has recalled about 786,000 RIO® Swinging Hammock Chairs after dozens of people fell and were injured.

The problem is that the chair legs can collapse if the pins provided for assembly are accidentally inserted improperly.

At least 24 reports of injuries that occurred when people fell out of the chairs, including bruises, aches and pains, head lacerations, back strain, concussions, and abrasions.

The recalled chairs were sold for $40 to $60 from January 2020 through June 2022.

The retailers include Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Camping World, Costco, Lowe’s and Tractor Supply Company stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, CampingWorld.com, Costco.com, Lowes.com and Walmart.com and other websites.

Instead of a refund, the manufacturer is asking consumers to stop using the recalled chairs until they have reviewed the new instructions to make sure the pins are properly inserted into the chair’s legs. New instructions can also be found at www.Safety.ShelterLogic.com.

Source: ShelterLogic Group Recalls RIO-Branded Swinging Hammock Chairs Due to Injury Hazard; New Instructions Provided