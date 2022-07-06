Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A&M Farms, a Georgia-based produce company, has recalled certain whole Vidalia onions under the Little Bear® brand-name in 5 states.

The onions may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause severe and sometimes fatal food poisoning.

The recalled onions were packed between June 20 and June 23, 2022, and sold in the bulk produce section of certain grocery stores.

Little Bear® Vidalia sweet onions (PLU 4159) were available for sale by the pound in:

Publix stores June 22-24 in Florida and select counties in Georgia

stores June 22-24 in Florida and select counties in Georgia Wegmans stores on June 23 and June 24 in the Rochester, New York area; Massachusetts; and two stores in Pennsylvania.

Sam’s Club also pulled 6-pound bags of Vidalia sweet onions, labeled as Why FFA Matters® (Lot#CHW032A and UPC 026303610067), but the company claims that all of the onions were destroyed before they were sent to stores.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was issued after internal testing by A&M Farms found Listeria on a packing line.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious infections, especially in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The symptoms may include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, or miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Source: A&M Farms Initiates a Recall Of Specific Little Bear Brand Whole Vidalia Onions Sold By The Pound at Retail Because of Possible Health Risk

