Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Ice cream manufactured by Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, Florida has been linked to a deadly outbreak of food poisoning with Listeria bacteria.

As of June 29, 2022, a total of 23 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria from 10 states, including 1 person who died, according to the CDC warning.

Out of 22 people who were hospitalized, 20 sick people said they lived in or traveled to Florida in the month before they got sick. Big Olaf Creamery ice cream is only sold in Florida.

The illnesses started on dates ranging from January 24, 2021 through June 12, 2022, but the true number of sick people may be higher.

As a result of this investigation, Big Olaf Creamery is voluntarily contacting retail locations to warn against selling their ice cream.

People who may have eaten this ice cream in Florida should contact a healthcare provider if they develop any symptoms of a Listeria infection. It can take up to 70 days for the symptoms to appear.

Infections may cause a severe headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Pregnant people may experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches, but suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn baby, according to the CDC.

Source: Listeria Outbreak Linked to Ice Cream

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation