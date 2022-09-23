Spalding Basketball Hoops Recalled After 2 People Hit by Backboards

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Russel Brands LLC has recalled about 13,400 Spalding® Momentous EZ Assembly Portable Basketball Hoops due to an injury hazard.

“We recently learned that welds in the boom arm attaching the backboard to the pole can fail and cause the backboard to fall, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers,” according to the company.

There were 26 reports of weld failures, including 3 backboards separating from the pole. Two people were injured.

One injury involved a person who was hit in the head by a falling backboard. Another person was hit on their shoulder / upper torso.

The recalled hoops were sold at Academy and Scheels stores nationwide and online at Spalding and Amazon.com from May 2021 through April 2022.

The recall involves 3 models of the Momentous EZ Assembly Portable Basketball Hoop. They have the name “Spalding” printed on the front of the black base, and “6E” is molded on the back.

The numbers 1010, 1011, or 1012 are printed to the right of the CAUTION statement on the front of the backboard.

Spalding is asking consumers to immediately stop using the portable basketball hoops and contact Spalding to arrange for a free repair. For more information, call Spalding at 800-558-5234 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Monday-Thursday, on Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CT.

Source: Spalding® Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goals Recalled by Russell Brands Due to Impact Injury Hazard