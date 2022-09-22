Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A woman from Texas who was seriously burned by a now-recalled Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer, Sunbeam Products.

The lawsuit was filed by Debra M., a woman from Cedar Hill, Texas, who alleges that she was seriously burned by a Crock-Pot Express Crock Multicooker (Model Number SCCPPC 600-V1).

According to the complaint, in September 2020 she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” as a result of being able to easily twist open the lid on her Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker when it was still under pressure, “allowing its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected.”

She blames the incident on the failure of the products “Built-In Safety Features,” which were advertised to keep consumers safe.

She also accuses the manufacturer, Sunbeam Products, of misleading consumers about the safety of the pressure cooker, and failing to redesign the pressure cooker with safety features that actually work.

Sunbeam specifically claimed that the Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker had “safety sensors” to keep the lid from being opened while the unit was under pressure. Furthermore, “pressure will not build if the Lid is not shut correctly and has not sealed” and “once the pressure increases, the Lid cannot be opened.”

In November 2020, two months after she was injured, Sunbeam Products recalled more than 900,000 Crock-Pot Pressure Cookers after receiving 119 repots of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from 1st-degree to 3rd-degree burns.

She is seeking compensation for serious bodily injuries, medical expenses, physical pain, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, and other damages.

The Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on August 12, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas (Dallas Division) — Case Number 3:22-cv-01765-E.

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.