Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The GHGA company has notified Kroger of a recall for dozens of vegetable products, including diced veggies, salsa, guacamole, and dips after a sample tested positive for Listeria bacteria.

Kroger has directed stores to remove the recalled products from store shelves, mainly in the deli or produce departments of the stores.

The recalled products were distributed to stores on September 11, 2022. The products have all expired and are no longer for sale, but consumers may still have them in their refrigerator or freezers.

The products were sold at stores in Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama, according to the recall notice.

The recall involves Asparagus Sauté, Diced Bell Pepper and White Onion, Diced Red Onion, Fajita Mix, Fiesta Corn, Hamburger Fixins, Hatch Chile Guacamole Blender, Salsa, Guacamole, Habanero Blender, Bean Dip, Mushroom Stir Fry Blend, Hatch Chile Pico De Gallo, Veggie Trays with Dip, Steak Topper, Veggie Kabobs, Tri Pepper Blend, and a Vegetable Bowl.

Check the Recall notice for specific item information.

Infections with Listeria can be severe or even life-threatening. Healthy people may suffer symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Pregnant women may suffer a miscarriage, infection of the newborn, or stillbirth.

Consumers who bought these products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: GHGA Recalls Various Ready-To-Eat Vegetable Products Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation