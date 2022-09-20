Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Multiple recalls have been announced for newer trucks built by Toyota, Lexus and Nissan that pose a deadly rollaway risk.

Toyota and Lexus have announced a recall for approximately 84,000 vehicles due to a rollaway risk, including the 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and the 2022 Lexus NX250 and NX350 compact SUVs.

According to Toyota, the electronic parking brake may not engage and the vehicles could roll away.

Toyota said the problem is linked to a sensor that falsely detects an over-current and shuts down the system to prevent a short-circuit. Owners might notice a malfunction warning light on the dashboard cluster, or a warning: “Parking brake malfunction, visit your dealer.”

In another rollaway recall, Nissan has added 23,000 vehicles to a previous recall involving 180,000 Frontier and Titan trucks from the 2020-2022 model-years. The expanded recall involves trucks made after June 14, 2022, including the 2023 model-year.

Nissan said that a faulty parking pawl in the transmission may not keep the vehicle from moving when it is shifted into Park.

Nissan is still working on a fix for the problem. In the meantime, owners are being asked to use the parking brake every time they park. At least 4 injuries were reported in the original Nissan recall.

Vehicles rolling away pose a serious crash hazard and a risk of injury or death. An estimated 150 deaths and 2,000 injuries are reported every year in rollaway car accidents, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Not-In Traffic Surveillance research.

Source: Toyota Tundra and Lexus NX Recalled for Parking Brake Issue