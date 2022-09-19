Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Dr. Kent Scheff, an associate team doctor for athletic teams at the University of California Berkeley, has been on “investigatory leave” since December 15, 2021, the school has confirmed.

The doctor has been under investigation after female athletes at the school complained about misconduct by the doctor.

The school has hired a law firm to investigate the allegations of misconduct. Earlier this year, lawyers sent female Cal athletes emails asking for more information.

The email read: “We are investigating a confidential matter on behalf of UC Berkeley regarding allegations of misconduct involving a UC Berkeley medical provider. We believe you may have relevant information.”

The email did not go into more detail about the allegations of misconduct against Dr. Scheff.

The Medical Board of California has not reported any disciplinary action against Dr. Scheff.

The allegations of misconduct come amid several other high-profile sex abuse scandals involving athletic doctors. One of the more recent scandals involved hundreds of students at Ohio State University who said they were sexually abused during athletic exams by Dr. Richard Strauss.

Source: UC Berkeley team doctor has been suspended while under investigation