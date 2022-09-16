Over 2,650 Starbucks Drinks Recalled for Metal Fragments

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

If you keep Starbucks drinks in your fridge for a a quick caffeine fix, check to see if your favorite drink is being recalled.

PepsiCo, the company that makes many pre-made Starbucks drinks, has recalled about 2,650 bottles of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee.

The bottles might contain “foreign materials,” specifically metal fragments, according to the recall. No injuries were reported.

The recall involves about 221 cases of the 15-ounce drinks, with each case containing 12 bottles. The “Triple Shot Energy” drink is advertised as Extra Strength, with 225-mg of caffeine per bottle.

They were sold in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

The recall began on August 15 and posted on the FDA website on September 8, 2022.

