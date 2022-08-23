Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter Recalled for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The Colorado-based company Epicurean Butter LLC has announced a recall for Wegmans® Lemon Dill Finishing Butter due to a food poisoning risk.

The product was distributed at Wegmans Food Markets in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington DC.

It was sold in a 3.5-ounce, black plastic cup with a Wegmans label around and on the lid.

No illnesses were reported, but the dill ingredient may be contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, according to the recall.

The recall was issued after Epicurean Butter received a notice from its herb supplier that “certain lots of frozen dill could potentially be contaminated with listeria based upon a test from one of the supplier’s food manufacturing customers in Canada.”

Infections with Listeria can be life-threatening or deadly, especially for young children, elderly adults, and people with vulnerable immune systems. Pregnant women may show few symptoms themselves, but suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth.

The symptoms of a Listeria infection can appear within 24 hours of eating contaminated food, but it take up to 70 days for symptoms appear, according to health officials. Some of the symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Source: Epicurean Butter Recalls “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter” Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation