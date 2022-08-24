Asus Recalls 10,000 Z690 Hero Motherboards for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Asus has recalled about 10,000 ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboards due to fire and burn hazards.

The problem is that a “capacitor on the motherboard was installed in a reverse position which can lead to a short circuit, overheating or melting,” according to the recall notice.

No injuries were reported, but Asus said it received 10 reports of the motherboards overheating and melting.

The recall involves Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero computer motherboards with part number 90MB18E0-MVAAY0. The recalled units have a serial number that starts with MA, MB, and MC.

Detailed instructions to determine if the motherboard is being recalled are located at: https://www.asus.com/support/rog-maximus-z690-hero-checking.

The recalled motherboards were sold at Best Buy and Micro Center stores nationwide and online at Newegg and Amazon.com from October 2021 through December 2021 for about $600.

Asus is asking consumers to stop using the motherboard and visit https://www.asus.com/us/site/recalls for instructions on how to return the product for a free replacement, including shipping.

Source: ASUS Computer International Recalls ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboards Due to Fire and Burn Hazards