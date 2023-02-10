143,000 E-Z-GO Golf Carts Recalled for Fire Hazards

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Textron Specialized Vehicles has recalled about 143,000 E-Z-GO golf carts due to a fire hazard.

The vehicles are technically known as Personal Transportation Vehicles (PVTs), but commonly referred to as golf carts or golf cars.

The problem is that the electronic board that powers the USB port can overheat and ignite adjacent components, posing a fire hazard.

Textron said it received 30 reports of the electronic board overheating, including 2 fires with property damage. No injuries were reported, but the problem poses a burn hazard.

The recall involves model year 2021, 2022 and 2023 Freedom and Valor E-Z-GO RXV personal transportation vehicles, with serial numbers ranging from 5585710 through 5716926.

The recall also involves and model year 2021, 2022 and 2023 Valor, Express and Liberty E-Z-GO TXT personal transportation vehicles, with serial numbers ranging from 3478457 through 3591890.

They were sold at E-Z-GO dealerships nationwide and online from May 2020 to November 2022 for between $8,200 and $15,700.

Some of these vehicles were previously recalled for other issues that pose crash and injury hazards, including recalls in September 2021, January 2022 and September 2022.

Textron is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles, turn the key switch to the OFF position and do not connect electric-powered vehicles to a charger or power outlet.

Then contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to schedule a free repair by calling toll-free at 888-525-6040 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visiting https://ezgo.txtsv.com/resources/recall-information.

Source: Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls E-Z-GO PTVs Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)