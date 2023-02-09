IKEA Recalls 12,000 Swivel Chairs After 2 People Hurt in Falls

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

IKEA has recalled about 12,000 ODGER Swivel Chairs because the chairs’ leg base can break and cause people to fall.

IKEA said it received 4 reports of the leg base breaking, including 2 reports of consumers who were injured as a result of a fall.

The chairs were sold in the color anthracite (gray). The name and date stamp can be found under the seat, molded into the chair material. The recalled chairs have a date stamp before and including 2221.

They were sold at IKEA stores and online at ikea.com from October 2019 through December 2022 for about $160.

IKEA is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled swivel chairs. The chairs can be returned to any IKEA store for a full refund. No proof of purchase is necessary.

Consumers who do not wish to return it to the store can also contact IKEA for instructions on how to dispose of the chair for a full refund.

For more information, call IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Source: IKEA Recalls ODGER Swivel Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards