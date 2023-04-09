4.9 Million Bottles of Fabuloso Recalled for Infection Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive has recalled about 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso® multi-purpose cleaning solution that were sold from December 2022 through January 2023.

The bottles may be contaminated with bacteria because they were manufactured with “inadequate” amounts of a preservative that is supposed to prevent bacterial growth, according to the company.

The risk is that the bottles may contain Pseudomonas bacteria, including strains that are highly antibiotic-resistant.

No infections were reported and the recall said that healthy people usually are not affected.

However, people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices or underlying lung conditions could develop a serious infection if they are exposed to the bacteria.

The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.

For a complete list of recalled products and information on how to get a refund, visit www.FabulosoRecall.com.

Fabuloso was sold nationwide at Amazon.com and other websites and at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and other major retailers for between $1 and $11.

Colgate-Palmolive asked people to immediately stop using the recalled bottles of Fabuloso. Do not empty the bottles before throwing them out to prevent the spread of bacteria.

Source: Colgate-Palmolive Recalls Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria