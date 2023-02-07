Diep Bao Baby Skin Cream Tests Positive for Lead

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On February 1, the FDA announced a recall for Diep Bao Baby Skin Cream because it could cause lead poisoning in children.

Two infants were found to have elevated blood lead levels after being exposed to the product, according to the FDA.

Lead is a toxic metal that can harm people if it gets into the body, especially young children and pregnant women.

Children who are exposed to enough lead for weeks or months can suffer permanent brain damage, including “learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems,” according to the FDA.

The baby cream was marketed by the Virginia-based company Shop Me Ca through Vietnamese Mom’s Facebook pages and other websites. All of the labeling is in Vietnamese and the bottom of the box is marked with NSX 05/01/2021 HSD 05/07/2023.

The cream was advertised for the treatment of eczema and atopic dermatitis, which causes skin to be dry and itchy.

The recall was issued after testing by the Oregon Health Authority found high levels of lead in two samples of the product.

Two tubes of the cream had lead levels as high as 7,370 parts per million (ppm), which is more than 1,000-times higher than the FDA-limit of 10 ppm of lead in cosmetic products.

Anyone who bought 10-gram tubes of “Diep Bao Cream” should immediately stop using the product and throw it away.

Source: Shop Me Ca Recalls “Diep Bao Cream” Because of Possible Health Risk