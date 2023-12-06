30,000 Heated Blankets Recalled for Fire & Burn Hazards

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. has recalled around 29,840 electric heated blankets that can overheat and burn people or catch on fire.

The blankets and throws were sold under the brand-names L.L. Bean and Berkshire Blanket.

The blankets were sold at L.L. Bean and Army and Air Fire Exchange Service (AAFES) stores nationwide and online from August 2022 through October 2023.

No injuries were reported, but there were 9 reports of the blankets burning, melting, or overheating.

The throws measure about 50 inches wide and 60 inches long and are made of polyester.

The blankets come in twin-, full/queen- and king-sized beds. They are controlled with a white digital controller unit attached by a white cord.

To register online for a refund in the form of a prepaid Mastercard, visit the recall website at https://www.recallrtr.com/BerkshireBlanket.

Source: Berkshire Blanket & Home Company Recalls Heated Throws and Blankets Due to Fire and Thermal Burn Hazards