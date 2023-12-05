GE Recalls 11,000 Cooktops That May Not Turn Off

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

GE has issued a recall for about 11,000 cooktops because the burners can stay on after use, even when the knob is turned to the “off” position.

The recall involves GE® JP3030 knob-controlled electric radiant cooktops that were manufactured between July 2022 and September 2022 with serial numbers beginning with prefixes LT, MT, RT or ST.

They have black or white glass cooktops and four radiant burners.

The problem is that the burners can remain on due to misaligned burner knob stems and fractured burner knob components.

This safety issue poses a burn hazard to consumers, but no injuries were reported. There were 83 reports of incidents in which a burner failed to regulate temperature accurately and/or turn off when the knob was turned to the “off” position, according to GE.

The recalled cooktops were sold from July 2022 through 2023 at major home improvement and appliance stores nationwide, including Best Buy, Lowe’s, and The Home Depot.

GE is asking consumers to immediately contact GE Appliances to arrange for a free installation of a replacement burner knob assembly. For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.geappliances.com/ge/recall/jp3030-cooktop-2023.

Source: GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Recalls Electric Cooktops Due to Burn Hazard