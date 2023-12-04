15,000 Electric Fireplaces Sold at Lowe's Recalled for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Twin-Star has recalled about 14,670 electric fireplaces that were sold exclusively at Lowe’s because they can overheat, which poses a fire hazard.

The recall involves Style Selections 42-inch-wide Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplaces that were sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from September 2021 through January 2023.

There were 24 reports of the fireplaces overheating, catching on fire or smoking, including two reports of property damage.

No injuries were reported, but the problem poses a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

The recalled fireplaces have model 42HF295FGT. Any of these fireplaces with a date code before 0123 (January 2023) is subject to this recall. The model number is printed on a label on the back panel.

Twin-Star is asking consumers to immediately stop using and unplug the recalled fireplaces and contact Twin-Star for a full refund. For more information, visit https://twinstarhome.com/recall/.

Source: Twin-Star International Recalls Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplaces Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s