53,000 Pounds of Italian Cold Cuts Recalled for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A recall has been issued for about 52,914 pounds of Italian cold cuts that may be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

The recall was announced by Daniele International LLC, a Rhode Island-based establishment, for products sold under brand-names like Frederick’s by Meijer, Boar’s Head, Colameco’s Primo Naturale, Del Duca, and Gourmet Selection.

The ready-to-eat sausage products were shipped to retailers nationwide from December 23, 2022 through January 17, 2023.

The following products are subject to recall, according to the USDA:

6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was announced after routine tests by the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) found Listeria monocytogenes on food-contact surfaces.

Eating food that is contaminated with Listeria can cause a serious, sometimes deadly type of food poisoning called listeriosis.

The symptoms of listeriosis may not appear for up to 70 days after a person eats contaminated food. The risk is greatest for young children, elderly adults, or people with vulnerable immune systems. Infected pregnant women may also suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Source: Daniele International LLC Recalls Ready-to-Eat Sausage Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation