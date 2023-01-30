53,000 Pounds of Italian Cold Cuts Recalled for Listeria Risk

A recall has been issued for about 52,914 pounds of Italian cold cuts that may be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.
The recall was announced by Daniele International LLC, a Rhode Island-based establishment, for products sold under brand-names like Frederick’s by Meijer, Boar’s Head, Colameco’s Primo Naturale, Del Duca, and Gourmet Selection.
The ready-to-eat sausage products were shipped to retailers nationwide from December 23, 2022 through January 17, 2023.
The following products are subject to recall, according to the USDA:
- 6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23.
- 6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.
- 7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23.
- 7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.
- 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.
- 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23.
- 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23.
- 12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.
No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was announced after routine tests by the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) found Listeria monocytogenes on food-contact surfaces.
Eating food that is contaminated with Listeria can cause a serious, sometimes deadly type of food poisoning called listeriosis.
The symptoms of listeriosis may not appear for up to 70 days after a person eats contaminated food. The risk is greatest for young children, elderly adults, or people with vulnerable immune systems. Infected pregnant women may also suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth.
Source: Daniele International LLC Recalls Ready-to-Eat Sausage Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination