Banana Boat Expands Sunscreen Recall for Benzene Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Edgewell Personal Care has added another batch of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 to a recall that was previously announced on July 29, 2022 due to a risk of benzene contamination.

The expanded recall now includes one additional lot code (“20301CF”), with an expiration date of September 2023.

The previous recall was limited to Lot Codes 20016AF, 20084BF, and 21139AF. The lot codes are printed on the bottom of the can.

The company found that some of these products contained benzene, a chemical that is known to cause cancer in humans.

“While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can,” the recall explains.

People can be exposed to benzene by breathing it in the air, absorbing it through the skin, or swallowing it.

Exposure to benzene can “result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening,” according to the recall.

For more information, call Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time or visit www.bananaboat.com to learn how to get a refund.

Source: Edgewell Personal Care Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Due to the Presence of Benzene – UPDATED