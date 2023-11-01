5,900 DR Power Chipper Shredders Recalled After 3 Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Generac Power Systems has recalled about 5,900 DR Power Chipper Shredders that pose laceration hazards.

Two separate problems may cause serious injuries to people using the machine or standing nearby.

The first problem is that pieces of metal can come loose inside the machine and be ejected.

There were 79 reports of parts coming loose inside the chipper shredder, or pieces of metal shrapnel ejecting from the machine. Two people were injured when they were hit by metal.

The second problem is that the hopper can become detached from the shredder. There were 3 reports of the hoppers unexpectedly detaching, including one person who suffered a minor scrape.

The recall involves DR Power Equipment Chipper Shredders with model numbers CS35050BEN, CS35050BENR, CS35050BENSD, CS35150BEN, CS35150BENR, CS35150BENSD, CS35150DEN, CS45040DMN, CS45040DEN, CS45040DENR, CS45040DMNR, CS43030DMN and CS43030DMNR.

These chipper shredders were sold in orange and black with a funnel at the top to shred brush.

They were sold from September 2019 through July 2023 by authorized DR Power Equipment dealers nationwide and online.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled chipper shredders and contact the company for a full refund or a free repair, including shipping. For more information, call DR Power at 800-550-4845 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday—Friday.

