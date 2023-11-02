Best Buy Recalls 930,000 Pressure Cookers After 17 People Burned

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Best Buy has recalled about 930,000 Insignia™ Pressure Cookers that can spew boiling-hot food and liquid.

Best Buy warned that the inner pot has incorrect volume markings, which could cause users to overfill the pot, resulting in an explosion.

There were 31 reports of incidents in which the contents of the pressure cookers were expelled, including 17 people who were burned. The burns included severe 2nd-degree and 3rd-degree burns.

According to the recall notice, burning-hot food and liquids may be ejected when the pressure cooker is vented using the quick-release, or opened when it is still under pressure.

The recall involves Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers (6-qt. and 8-qt. Capacity) with model numbers NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9, or NS-MC80SS9.

Best Buy also recalled inner pots with model numbers NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9, which were sold separately as replacements.

They were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com and www.amazon.com from October 2017 through June 2023 for between $50 and $120.

Best Buy will provide free replacement kits for people who register on the recall website. For more information, consumers can visit the recall website at https://www.recallrtr.com/pc or call Best Buy Best Buy at 888-359‐4485 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday thru Friday.

Source: Best Buy Recalls Insignia™ Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

