Countertop Nugget Ice Makers Recalled for Laceration Hazard

About 8,800 ice makers that were sold exclusively on Amazon.com have been recalled because people can suffer severe lacerations.

The problem is that the metal blades on the auger can break off and go into the ice bucket, which can cut people who handle the ice.

No injuries were reported, but there were 263 reports of people who found sharp pieces of broken metal blades in the ice bucket.

The ice makers were sold online at Amazon.com from January 2022 through July 2022 for between $300 and $400.

The recall involves Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Makers (Model number GIMN-1102) and a manufacturing date code before June 1, 2022.

The manufacturer is offing a free replacement. To register for a replacement, visit https://household.gevi.com/pages/replace.

Source: Countertop Nugget Ice Makers Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively through Amazon; Distributed by Far Success Trading