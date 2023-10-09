60,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled for E. Coli Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

American Foods Group LLC, also known as Green Bay Dressed Beef, has recalled about 58,281 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The raw ground beef items were produced on August 14, 2023 and shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio. The recalled items may have undergone further processing or re-labeling.

The recalled products were sold in 80-pound cases containing 10-pound plastic tubes (called “chubs”) of ground beef.

The boxes may be labeled with the following information:

“90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19” with lot code D123226026

“20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27” with lot code D123226027

“20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27” with lot code D123226027

No illnesses were reported, but a product tested positive for E. coli O103, which is a strain that can cause diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe.

The illness is diagnosed with a stool sample, but many clinical laboratories do not test for the O103 strain.

Most people recover within a week, but some people develop a more severe infection. It is uncommon for people who are infected with E. coli O103 to develop Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure that can occur with other strains of E. coli, according to the USDA.

Source: American Foods Group, LLC Recalls Ground Beef Products Due to Possible E. Coli O103 Contamination

