Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A pressure cooker lawsuit has been filed against Sunbeam Products Inc. by a woman who claims that she was severely burned.

The plaintiff, Salena R., is a woman from Colorado who blames Sunbeam Products for selling a defective Sunbeam® Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker (Model Number SCCPPC600-V).

According to her lawsuit, she purchased the pressure cooker from a Walmart in Colorado. In November 2022, she claims that it “malfunctioned, causing its scalding hot contents to erupt from the product,” which caused her to suffer “serious burn injuries.”

In November 2020, the Sunbeam Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker was recalled because it can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked, which can cause the lid to suddenly detach and eject hot liquids and food onto people.

The lawsuit claims that Sunbeam Products should have known about the serious risks, and specifically:

“The lid of the Pressure Cooker opening while the product is under pressure, with the contents heated in excess of 100°C [212°F], and steam inside the unit. When the lid opens or is removed under such circumstances, the pressure within the unit causes the scalding hot contents to erupt from the unit and into the surrounding area, including onto any persons nearby.”

She is seeking compensation for her serious bodily injuries, medical expenses, physical pain, disfigurement, mental anguish, diminished enjoyment of life, and other damages.

Her lawsuit was filed against Sunbeam Products on September 8, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado — Case No. 1:23-cv-02298-REB.

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.