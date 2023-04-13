Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Luxor Workspaces has recalled about 84,700 audiovisual (A/V) carts because they can tip over.

Between 2006 and 2016, at least 3 children died, and 1 child was seriously injured, in accidents where the recalled A/V carts tipped over and a “box” shaped TV (also known as a CRT TV) landed on them.

Safety officials are warning consumers about the tip-over hazard posed by A/V carts being used to carry heavy video equipment, such as CRT TVs, where children may be present. This includes individuals, schools, daycare centers, places of worship, and others.

This recall involves three cart base models: WT42 “Tuffy” plastic cart; W42/AVJ42/SS-AVJ42 metal cart; and LP-DUO/TPDUOEQ plastic cart.

They may be marked with brand-names like “Luxor,” “Luxor H Wilson,” “H Wilson,” “Tuffy” or “Line Leader.”

These carts have been sold since at least the early 1980s through many stores and websites, including Amazon, 123Stores, Grainger, and others for between $125 and $250.

The manufacturer is warning consumers to never place more than 25 pounds of weight on each shelf of the cart.

The company is not offering a refund, but will distribute warning label stickers and a metal ballast kit to add weight to the lower shelves.

For more information, visit the Luxor website at luxorworkspaces.com/recall or call 800-323-4656 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

Source: Luxor Workspaces Recalls Audiovisual Carts Due to Serious Tip-Over Hazard; Three Deaths Reported