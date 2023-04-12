Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Kia has recalled about 51,500 Carnival minivans from the 2022 and 2023 model-years after at least 9 people were injured by the sliding doors.

The reported injuries include pinched limbs, bruises, swelling, and one person who suffered a broken arm.

The minivans have power sliding doors that close by themselves.

One owner of a 2021 Kia Carnival posted a YouTube video showing the sliding door failing to stop when he gets in the way, which could potentially cause injuries.

There is supposed to be a safety feature that will stop the door if it hits any resistance while it is closing, but Kia warned that the feature “may not activate in all situations.”

Kia said it tested the doors and concluded that they close with similar force as other minivans from the 2023 model-year. Even so, the company blamed customers for getting in the way of the closing door:

“Kia believes the cause of injuries may be associated with customers’ unawareness that the [door] is closing.”

Kia said dealers will fix the problem by installing a software update to add warning bells when the door is moving. The update will also make the door close more slowly as it approaches the closed position.

For more information, consumers can contact Kia at 800-333-4542.

Source: Kia Carnival Minivan Recalled After Sliding Door Injuries