Meijer Recalls Pre-Made Salads for Listeria Risk

Meijer has recalled certain Fresh From Meijer® Pre-Made Salads that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause food poisoning.

The voluntary recall was announced after the Michigan-based lettuce supplier, Revolution Farms, recalled all of their lettuce earlier this month.

Infections with Listeria can be serious and sometimes deadly. The symptoms may not appear for up to 10 weeks. People most at risk include pregnant women, young children, elderly adults, and people with vulnerable immune systems.

No illnesses were reported, but a random sample of lettuce tested positive for Listeria, according to health officials in Michigan.

Meijer recalled all pre-made salads containing lettuce that was grown by Revolution Farms. The products were sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

The recalled pre-made salads have a “Fresh From Meijer®” sticker on a clear plastic container. Meijer posted a full list of products on their website.

The affected products include Chicken Caesar Salad, Southwest Chicken Salad, Chicken BLT Salad, Cobb Salad, Michigan Harvest Salad, Avocado Chicken Bacon Salad, Mediterranean Salad, Shareable Garden Salad, Tomato Caprese Salad, Spinach Dijon Salad Bowl, and Cranberry Spinach Shareable Salad.

Customers who bought any of these recalled products should immediately throw them away. A full refund can be requested at the Customer Service desk of the nearest Meijer store.

For more information, call Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7:00 AM – 1:00 AM (EDT).

Source: Meijer Recalls Select Premade Salads Due to Potential Health Risk

