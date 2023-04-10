Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Fresh Express Inc. has recalled three varieties of Fresh Express® and Publix® bagged salad kits in 5 states due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

The already-expired salad kits are no longer available for sale. No illnesses have been reported yet, but Listeria infections can take up to 10 weeks to cause symptoms.

Fresh Express issued the recall after health officials in Georgia reported that a random salad kit with a Use-By Date of March 31, 2023 tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled salads all carry Product Code GO75 and Use-By Dates of March 31 or April 2, 2023 on the front of the bag. They were sold in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The recall involves the following products:

Fresh Express® Caesar Chopped Kit (9.4-oz) in the states of FL, GA, NC, SC

Fresh Express® Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar (11.3-oz.) in the states of FL, GA, NC, SC, VA

Publix® Makoto Honey Ginger Salad Kit (8.75-oz.) in the states of FL, GA, NC

Health officials warn consumers that Listeria infections can be serious and sometimes deadly. The risk is highest for young children, elderly adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

The short-term symptoms may include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Consumers can return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

To ask questions or get a refund from Fresh Express, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Source: Fresh Express Incorporated Announces Precautionary Recall of Expired Fresh Salad Kits Due to Potential Health Risk

