Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed by a woman from New York who had to have surgery for a severe infection after using The Laundress cleaning products.

The lawsuit was filed by Suzanne H., a woman who said she bought The Laundress cleaning products between 2019 and 2022. In May 2022, she developed symptoms of an eye infection and saw a doctor.

A few weeks later, an eye culture tested positive for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a dangerous strain of bacteria that resists antibiotics.

On November 1, 2022, she underwent a surgery in which the doctor had to drill through her nasal bone to access a tear duct and resolve the infection, according to her lawsuit.

As a result of the infection and surgery, she suffered bruising, swelling, and scarring to her face, as well as pain and the continued need for antibiotics and eye drops, her lawsuit claims.

In December 2022, The Laundress recalled approximately 8 million bottles of laundry detergent and household cleaning products that may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria like Pseudomonas.

Her lawsuit claims that the manufacturing process was “defective in that it contaminated the products with dangerous bacteria.”

Her lawsuit was filed against The Laundress LLC, Unilever, and other defendants on September 1, 2023 in the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

Source: Unilever Sued Over Injury From Recalled Laundress Product